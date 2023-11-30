Police, ICBC launch annual CounterAttack campaign

Photo: Brayden Ursel

'Tis the season of CounterAttack road checks across B.C.

Police and ICBC are launching their month-long education and enforcement campaign to combat impaired driving this holiday season.

Twenty-one per cent of all car crash fatalities in B.C. involve impaired driving.

Starting this weekend, police will be ramping up enforcement, looking for impaired drivers at road blocks throughout the province.

“There is never an excuse to drive while impaired. Not only is impaired driving illegal, but it is extremely dangerous, and the impact of impaired driving crashes impacts entire families and communities throughout the province,” said Dale Carr, operations officer for BC Highway Patrol.

“Please don’t mark this time of year with a tragedy. Make the responsible choice – don’t drive after using drugs or alcohol. Arrange for a safe ride home and enjoy the holidays for years to come.”

ICBC has led impaired driving education campaigns and funded CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement for over 40 years.

On average, 61 people are killed and 1,404 people are injured in 2,415 impaired-driving related crashes in B.C. every year. That includes 23 deaths in the Southern Interior.