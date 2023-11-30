Four lanes open today along Phase 4 of Kicking Horse Canyon project

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Instrastructure Crews installing media barriers along a stretch of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project in November, 2023.

It’s a Christmas present for frequent travellers between BC and Alberta.

All four lanes have opened along Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Golden. The opening marks substantial completion of the more than $600 million project.

Construction will pause for the winter. When it resumes in the spring, crews will be putting on the final touches, including wildlife fence installation, some paving, line painting and landscaping. In the meantime, the speed limit through the construction zone will be 80 km/h.

Phase 4 is the last and most difficult portion of the entire Kicking Horse Canyon project. Crews have been realigning 13 curves and widening the highway to four lanes, and mitigating rock fall and avalanche hazards with bridges and catchment ditches.

The work began in 2020 and has meant significant traffic disruptions, including overnight closures of Highway 1. The “substantial completion” milestone brings an end to these disruptions. Contractor, Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors, has shut down construction for the winter.

The Government of Canada contributed $215.19 million to the project, with the B.C. government picking up the remaining $386.58 million of the tab.