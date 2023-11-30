Shooting incidents on the rise, say Dawson Creek RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media

The Dawson Creek RCMP say they've seen an increase in reports of shots fired throughout the city over the last several weeks, putting the community's safety at risk.

The public can expect an increase in police presence to help mitigate the issue, while RCMP work to identify those responsible for the shootings, explains a Nov. 29 press release.

The Dawson Creek RCMP and North District Senior Leadership are engaged in the protection of the community as public safety is our number one priority said Assistant District Officer Insp. Steve McLeod.

Members of the Combined Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, BC's anti-gang agency, will be in Dawson Creek area to assist investigators in gathering information and helping with enforcement.

"While these offences are often targeted, innocent citizens have been affected by the blatant disregard for public safety. Investigations to date have established that these appear to be targeted acts, and this type of violence is typically related to drug and gang activities or specific personal disputes," further notes the release.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity immediately. Anyone with information can contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.