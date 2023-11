Photo: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for about seven hours overnight following a crash in Revelstoke.

DriveBC first reported the incident about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It had the the highway closed in both directions for six kilometres between Townley Street and Greely Road.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

The highway was cleared and reopened as of about 5:30 a.m.