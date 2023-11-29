Man in Santa suit seen waving a gun in downtown Victoria arrested

Photo: . Victoria police were called about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and told the man was waving a gun in the area of Douglas and Fort streets. They seized this firearm. VICTORIA POLICE

Victoria police arrested a man dressed in a Santa suit, complete with a fake beard, after receiving a report Wednesday morning that he had been seen with a gun.

Police were called about 10:30 a.m. and told the man was waving a gun in the area of Douglas and Fort streets.

He was taken into custody when officers found him sitting on a bench nearby. Police said the man had an outstanding warrant for uttering threats.

A replica handgun was seized.

The man is being held in custody pending a court appearance.

