Drunk dine-and-dash suspect bites West Van police officer

Photo: Mike Wakefield / North Shore News files. A West Vancouver police officer was bitten on the arm by a woman being investigated as a dine-and-dash suspect.

Police are recommending charges against a 28-year-old North Vancouver woman who allegedly bit a police officer investigating a report that she had dined and dashed at a local restaurant.

West Vancouver police said they were called to a restaurant at Park Royal shopping centre on Nov. 27 for a report of a woman who had eaten at the restaurant then left without paying her bill.

Officers found the woman nearby and were talking to her when she suddenly became agitated and attacked the officers, said Sgt. Mark McLean, spokesman for the West Vancouver Police Department.

Police allege the woman kicked three of the officers and bit a fourth who was attempting to subdue her.

The “rather serious bite” to the officer’s arm resulted in a trip to the hospital for a tetanus shot and antibiotics, said McLean.

McLean added police believe “alcohol played a significant role” in the woman’s behaviour.