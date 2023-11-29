Fired BC public service workers launch lawsuit against Bonnie Henry over vax mandate

Photo: BC Gov't

A group representing fired public service union workers has launched a class-action lawsuit against B.C. medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Angela Cardoso, vice-president of the BCPS Employees for Freedom Society, announced the lawsuit Wednesday.

Launched in Victoria by representative plaintiff Jason Baldwin, the notice of civil claim seeks compensation over the provincial government's proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandate, imposed in November 2021.

The mandate was "contrary to public service employees' Charter rights and violated their medical privacy and bodily autonomy," the suit claims.

"Although the action has been launched by one plaintiff, it is being brought on behalf of all unionized employees of the BC Public Service harmed by the province's vaccine mandate. As such, it has the potential to assert the rights of tens of thousands of unionized public servants in British Columbia," Cardoso said in a press release.

The action claims the Henry committed misfeasance and "wilfully or recklessly ignored known potential risks of adverse events associated with the COVID-19 vaccination in providing advice to the province."

The group seeks aggravated and punitive damages.

BCPS Employees for Freedom has been registered as a not-for-profit society.

The group includes both former managers and employees, it says.

"Collectively, we have thousands of years of faithful public service behind us, and we look forward to performing many more. We are trying to resolve our current employment situation by writing and communicating with our employer, public officials and the public, and undertaking legal action only as a last resort."

The action follows a similar suit launched last month by fired health-care workers and led by Terri Perepolkin of Vernon.

Her group goes under the name United Health Care Workers.

Perepolkin was employed by Interior Health as a lab tech at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where she had worked since 2004 before her firing.