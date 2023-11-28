Pilot dead in small plane crash in B.C.'s Columbia Valley

Photo: Google Maps

One person is dead after a small plane crash in the Columbia Valley.

RCMP say they were alerted on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. of a plane crash north of Brisco on the Bugaboo side of the valley.

A hunter had observed the plane apparently have engine trouble then go down in the wooded area. Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and Transport Canada were all called and provided resources.

The crash site was located on Nov. 25 where the pilot, the plane’s lone occupant, was found deceased.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot who is a local area resident,” said Sgt. Ed deJong in a news release.

“We would also like to thank all those partner agencies involved in the search for the plane.”

RCMP says Transport Canada will be the lead investigating agency of the crash going forward.