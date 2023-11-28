Near-zero visibility as fog advisory continues on Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon

Photo: DriveBC

A fog advisory continues this morning for the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon.

Environment Canada says areas of near-zero visibility can be expected through this morning, with visibility less than 500 metres in some places.

"Dense fog is occurring, with visibility at times near zero over Lytton. The fog is expected to remain until Tuesday morning," the forecaster says.

Turn on headlights and maintain a safe following distance.

DriveBC reports limited visibility and dense fog between Jackass Summit and Spences Bridge.

Similar conditions are reported on Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt.