North Vancouver volunteer soldier dies in Ukraine, source says

Photo: International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine Brad Stratford features in an August 2023 video about sniper training from the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, a unit of foreign soldiers.

Brad Stratford, a volunteer soldier serving in Ukraine, has died in recent fighting in the war-torn country, the unit he was known to be serving with has confirmed.

The Canadian military veteran from North Vancouver was serving in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, a unit of foreign fighters. The International Legion has confirmed Stratford’s death, but is not sharing further details “to protect operational security and the family’s privacy and respect their wishes,” a spokesperson said.

“His brothers-in-arms all loved and respected him and thought of him as an exceptional soldier, a great friend, and someone who was a true leader and friend. His unit is heartbroken about his loss,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working with the family to repatriate Stratford’s remains.

In Ukraine, Stratford’s duties included training snipers in the International Legion.

News of his passing comes amid a report from The Globe and Mail, detailing the deaths of three Canadians to Russian fire in the past two weeks.

Watch: Brad Stratford explains sniper training in an August 2023 video