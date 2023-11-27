Hiker rescued after nine hours stranded on B.C.'s Mount Seymour

Photo: The Canadian Press Search and rescue crews in B.C. found a hiker who was stranded for nine hours after sliding down the side of Mount Seymour in North Vancouver. A RCMP officer stands at the tail head of a popular hiking trail on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Search and rescue crews in British Columbia found a hiker who was stranded for nine hours after sliding down the side of Mount Seymour in North Vancouver.

Mounties say they were called Sunday evening after group of hikers were out for their first trip together and realized one of their members had not returned with them.

Police say since the group had just met, they knew very little about the missing hiker whose phone battery had died.

As temperatures dropped, North Shore Search and Rescue was called out to help and located the hiker using a foot search.

Police say the hiker had slipped while trying to take a shortcut and eventually landed near a river.

The hiker suffered minor injuries in the fall.