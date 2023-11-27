Car crash on Barkerville Highway claims lives of two teens

Photo: Hanna Petersen. A close-up image of a Prince George RCMP vehicle.

Two teens have died following a single-vehicle collision on the Barkerville Highway.

On November 26 at 5:37 a.m., the Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on the Barkerville Highway near Corbett Road.

The vehicle was travelling east bound on the highway when it left the roadway, striking a tree.

A 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were found deceased at the scene of the collision. The cause of the collision is unknown.

“The Quesnel RCMP would like to offer our condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the two teens during this tragic time”, says Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.