12-year-old Prince George boy takes life over online sextortion

Photo: Castanet

Police in Prince George are urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of sextortion after a 12-year-old boy killed himself.

Police issued the statement weeks after the boy shot himself.

On Oct. 12, police attended the scene of a 12-year-old youth suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that the youth took his own life in response to online sextortion, says Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

"We are calling for parents and caregivers to be honest with their youth about the dangers of online activity, especially if they are engaging in chats with people they don’t know in real life," Cooper said in a press release.

"While not every case of online sextortion will end in tragedy, the consequences of this kind of activity can follow a youth for their entire life, which needs to be something we talk about openly with our kids."

Reports of sextortion, the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their online sexual activity, are rising every year, says Cooper.

"Sextortion is most prevalent in youth between the ages of 13 and 18. Thus far in 2023, Prince George RCMP has received 62 reports of online sextortion, already surpassing the 56 reports received in 2022.

"If you are the victim of sextortion, it is important that you stop all communication immediately with that person and do not give in to their demands. Deactivate the accounts that you are using to communicate with that person and, most importantly, reach out for help and report it."

The police investigation continues to identify a suspect.