'Thought it was a glitch': Lower Mainland woman retiring after $1M lotto win

Photo: BCLC

Susan Hoce thought she'd won $1,000, maybe $10,000, when she checked her recent Lotto 6/49 ticket.

It turns out she was missing a couple of zeros.

"I couldn’t see the numbers properly and thought it was a glitch. It didn’t make any sound," she says of the moment she checked her ticket at the Aldergrove Legion.

It turned out she was the $1-million winner for the Nov. 18 6/49 draw.

Now, the Abbotsford resident will be able to pay off her mortgage and retire, according to a BC Lottery Corporation press release. That's making her feel pretty good.

“Blessed! I will need time to let this sink in," she says.

Her cousin was also ecstatic for her.

“She couldn’t believe it either! She was very emotional and happy for me,” says Hoce.

So far in 2023, B.C. residents have claimed more than $114 million in winnings through the national 6/49 lottery, according to the BCLC.