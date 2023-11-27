Domestic violence climbs in Delta as financial pressures grow

Photo: Glacier Media

Growing financial pressures are being reflected in rising rates of violent crime in Delta, with the number of incidents of intimate partner violence up by 48 per cent and total crimes against people up 33 per cent.

The increases reflect the numbers of crimes so far this year, compared with the year-to-date, three-year, yearly average for that offence.

One of the reasons is that families are struggling at home to meet financial obligations and the costs of rising interest rates, Supt. Guy Leeson told the Delta Police Board Nov. 15.

“We’re seeing this in the form of intimate partner violence,” Leeson said. “We are seeing this not only in Delta, but across the Lower Mainland. With regards to Delta, it’s consistent across the four districts, so it’s not just in one particular area.”

According to the monthly statistics report, there have been 160 incidents of intimate partner violence this year, up to the end of October.

That compares to the three-year, yearly average of 108, or an increase of 48 per cent.

The number of sexual assault offences, which are usually committed by non-strangers, was also up 29 per cent. So far this year, there have been 53, compared to the yearly average of 41.

As well, the overall increase in crimes against people, (including a 60-per-cent increase in the number of robberies,) were up by 33 per cent so far this year when compared with the three-year average.

Financial pressures are also impacting violent crime stats, Leeson said.

Meanwhile, property offences are down when compared with the three-year average.

Residential break-ins are down by 26 per cent and theft from vehicles is down by 31 per cent.

Acting Insp. James Sandburg said other agencies across Metro Vancouver also are reporting that offences against people are up and property offences are down.

“We’re seeing that. People’s tempers are getting shorter, and they don’t know how to deal with any kind of conflict, and they lash out,” Sandburg said.

He noted that the effects of the pandemic that hit in 2020/22 and caused a reduction in social activity, caused a drop in crime stats.