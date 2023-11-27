225577
Near-zero visibility as fog warning issued for Trans-Canada through the Fraser Canyon

Near-zero visibility

A dangerous fog warning was issued overnight for the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon.

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory, reporting near-zero visibility.

Conditions are expected to persist until late this morning.

Patches of dense fog with visibility less than 500 metres are reported, with visibility at times near zero in the Lytton area.

Motorists are advised to turn on lights and maintain a safe following distance.

DriveBC reports fog patches between Jackass Summit and Spences Bridge.

