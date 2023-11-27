Heavy fog advisory for Fraser Canyon ends: Environment Canada

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The fog advisory for the Fraser Canyon has now been lifted, Environment Canada reports.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

A fog advisory has been issued for Vancouver and surrounding areas for Monday, Nov. 27.

Covering Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, parts of southern Vancouver Island, and the Gulf Islands, the fog bank is causing visibility to drop along much of B.C.'s south coast, according to Environment Canada.

This could cause issues for today's commute in two ways, warns the federal agency.

"Near zero visibility in fog may be hazardous for travel. Areas in fog that fall below freezing will have a risk of developing slippery surfaces," explains the advisory.

The thick fog will eventually recede around noon, for a while.

"Fog may redevelop tonight as a strong ridge remains in place," states Environment Canada.

– Glacier Media

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

A dangerous fog warning was issued overnight for the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon.

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory, reporting near-zero visibility.

Conditions are expected to persist until late this morning.

Patches of dense fog with visibility less than 500 metres are reported, with visibility at times near zero in the Lytton area.

Motorists are advised to turn on lights and maintain a safe following distance.

DriveBC reports fog patches between Jackass Summit and Spences Bridge.