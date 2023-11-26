RCMP confirmed one person has died in a single-vehicle crash near Chilliwack Lake Road

Photo: Brendan Kergin - file photo

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed that one person has died following a single-vehicle collision near Chilliwack Lake Road.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, just before 7 p.m., police received a report of a vehicle that had become airborne before crashing by the roadside.

Chilliwack RCMP officers attended the area along with Emergency Health Services (EHS) and the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department. Emergency crews attempted life-saving efforts, but the driver, the single occupant of the vehicle, was declared deceased.

Due to the nature of the collision, a section of the roadway was temporarily closed to allow police officers to investigate the scene.

Chilliwack Lake Road is now fully reopened to traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to it is asked to please contact the Chilliwack RCMP Detachment at 604-792-4611