Large tractor rolls in police chase in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: CTV

A police chase involving a tractor in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday afternoon ended with the farm vehicle rolling.

Videos posted to social media show police chasing a tractor on Highway 15 in Surrey, reports CTV Vancouver.

A BC Highway patrol cruiser appears to have put an end to the chase by using a PIT maneuver, sending the tractor onto its side.

Surrey RCMP told CTV police were attempting to stop a tractor from driving on Highway 1. BC Highway Patrol officers first tried to pull the tractor over, which resulted in “an initial collision when the tractor struck a police vehicle.”

"The incident ended when the tractor rolled over as it tried to take the on ramp to Highway 1 westbound,” Surrey RCMP told CTV.

One person was arrested and taken to hospital.

The incident happened at around 12:35 p.m. and “possibly” involved a protest.

Videos posted to social media, CTV reports, suggest the tractor was a part of a convoy protesting sexual orientation and gender identity topics in schools.

Forensic crash reconstruction analysts have been called in.

with files from CTV Vancouver

The embedded video includes profanity. Discretion is advised.

Posts from the britishcolumbia

community on Reddit