B.C. mines minister to lead delegation to London

Photo: resourcingtomorrow.com. The annual Mines and Money Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London draws about 2,000 delegates.

B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Josie Osborne will lead a delegation of First Nations and junior miners to a resource conference in London, England, next week.



The Mines and Money Resourcing Tomorrow conference will be held in London Nov. 28-30.



Osborne will lead a delegation that includes the Nisga’a Lisims Government, the Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) and several junior mining companies.



"This trade mission gives us a chance to showcase B.C.'s environmental, social and governance (ESG) advantage, attract partners who share our goals and values, and support good, well-paying jobs for people at home,” Osborne said in a press release.



The Resourcing Tomorrow conference draws 2,000 industry and government leaders from the mining and energy sectors, investors, brokers, suppliers and regulators from around the world.



Osborne said the B.C. delegation will be at the conference to highlight B.C.’s advantages as a mining jurisdiction, which include mineral riches, clean hydro power, a skilled and experienced workforce, “high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards,” and “a commitment to reconciliation, with a clear path to seeking First Nations' consent on major projects.”



"The Nisga'a Nation is elated to be joining the province as its Treaty Partner and members of the B.C. Regional Mining Alliance at the Resourcing Tomorrow event in London,” said Andrew Robinson, CEO of the Nisga’a Lisims Government.



“The nation is excited to provide an environment within its modern treaty lands and relationships where investors are safe and secure in investing in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. Working with our neighbours, the Tahltan Nation, in the creation of the Treaty Creek Corporation has provided a circle of certainty around the Golden Triangle that has brought comfort for investors bringing billions of dollars to the area."



"Many of the minerals and metals necessary for a high-tech, low-carbon future can be found and responsibly produced in British Columbia," said AME Keerit Jutla. "We represent the explorers, suppliers and developers discovering and evaluating these critical future-focused resources. AME is attending the Resourcing Tomorrow event to shine a spotlight on British Columbia as a centre of excellence for mineral exploration and development."