Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Photo: RCMP Aubrie Ansell, who has since dyed her hair green, was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. NANAIMO RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Aubrie Ansell.

Police said Aubrie was last seen by her guardian on Tuesday and was reported missing on Friday.

“Given her age, there is significant concern for her safety and well-being,” said Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien.

He said investigators are following up on information that Aubrie may be in the Harewood area of Nanaimo.

Aubrie is described as white, five-foot-two and 90 pounds, with shoulder-length hair that is dyed green. She was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a backpack.

O’Brien said the photo provided is not recent.

Anyone with information on Aubrie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.