Surrey RCMP hoping public can identify pair of stabbing suspects

Photo: RCMP

Police are hoping the public can help them locate two suspects involved in a stabbing.

On Aug. 17, 2023, about 5:47 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of a male with stab wounds in the 10200 block of King George Boulevard in Whalley.

Police have been actively working to identify two men who are believed to be involved in the incident. Although a motive has not yet been identified, it appears to have been a targeted attack.

One suspect has visible tattoos on both arms.

The second suspect has a visible tattoo on his left hand.

“We are releasing photos of two men believed to be involved in this serious assault, as we believe someone will recognize them,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We encourage anyone with information that can assist with advancing the ongoing investigation, to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.