Shopper sues Costco over fractured ribs, vertebrae from Burnaby store fall

Photo: Glacier Media

A Vancouver woman is suing Costco after allegedly fracturing two ribs and two vertebrae during a fall at a Burnaby store.

Anna Rosa De Mitri was shopping at the Costco at 3550 Brighton Ave. on Aug. 26, 2022, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court last Thursday (Nov. 16).

“While reaching for produce, she stepped on a wooden pallet placed on the floor by the defendants and/or their employees or agents,” states the claim. “As soon as she stepped on the pallet, the pallet snapped, causing her to fall onto the cement floor beneath her.”

De Mitri says the fall caused two fractured ribs, two fractured vertebrae, and injuries to her neck, chest, ribs, back and left knee.

She says she has lost sleep because of the fall and has difficulty walking.

She is suing Costco for unspecified general and special damages as well as damages for diminished housekeeping capacity and future care costs.

De Mitri claims Costco breached its duty of care by exposing her to “a risk of danger or injury while on the premises” including “allowing a structurally unsafe wooden pallet to be placed near shelving when (Costco) knew, or ought to have known, that their customers would stand upon it to reach items on higher shelves.”

De Mitri’s claims haven’t been proven in court.

Costco has not yet filed a response to her claims.