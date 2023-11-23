Numerous charges laid in multi-million Richmond invasion and crypto theft

Photo: Castanet file photo

Charges have been approved in the B.C. theft of $10 million in cryptocurrency

Richmond RCMP began a lengthy and complex investigation stemming from a home invasion in September 2022.

Numerous charges have now been approved against Jin Da Xing, 34.

Multiple armed suspects impersonating police officers are alleged to have forcibly entered a couple’s home in north Richmond.

A middle-aged man and woman were assaulted, bound and held for hours.

The suspects fled with approximately $10 million in cryptocurrency and a number of luxury items. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were badly shaken up.

“Our Serious Crimes Unit took the lead in the investigation with much of the cryptocurrency expertise arising from our Economic Crime Unit. Also assisting us was the National Crypto Currency Support Unit,” says Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“There have been many technological breakthroughs through the last five to 10 years in the digital forensics field. It has taken time and resources to mobilize and establish this type of expertise,” says Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan.

“Our Serious Crimes Unit and Economic Crime Unit have been working on this investigation for over a year. They have done an exceptional job with the investigation, leading to an arrest with many very serious charges, and the recovery of the bulk of the stolen $10 million in cryptocurrency. As well, investigators have provided consistent support to the victims of this heinous act.”

The Prosecution Service of BC has approved 11 charges against Xing:

1 count of break and enter to a dwelling house

1 count of robbery with a weapon

2 counts of unlawful confinement

1 count of using an imitation firearm while committing robbery

2 counts of assault with a weapon

1 count of extortion

1 count of assault

1 count of possession stolen property over $5,000

1 count impersonating a peace officer

Xing is currently remanded in custody awaiting trial.