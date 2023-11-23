Shots fired at Surrey business believed to be targeted attack: police

Photo: Castanet file

Shots fired at a Newton business are under investigation by Surrey RCMP.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, police received a report the business on the 8100 block of 128th Street had been targeted with gunfire.

Officers located evidence at the scene consistent with a shooting.

The business was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported it what is believed to be a targeted incident.

At this point in the investigation there is no evidence to linking it to a robbery that occurred in the same area Wednesday morning, police say.

“We are aware that two recent incidents within the same complex raises concerns in our community,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “Our South Community Response Unit has been engaged, will be increasing patrols in the area as well as meeting with local businesses to discuss their concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.