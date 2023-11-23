High-risk sex offender with Okanagan history has been released in Surrey

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

While convicted rapist Brian Abrosimo has been recently released in Surrey, he spent some time at a halfway house in the Okanagan back in 2017.

Abrosimo, now 61, completed an 18-year sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement in 2020, and he was placed on an additional 10-year long-term supervision order after that.

He's continuously breached his release conditions over the past several years and police says he poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of adolescent and adult women, but he continues to be released back into the community.

He was released from custody to an Okanagan halfway house in August 2017 on a “one chance statutory release.” But after 11 months, he was returned to jail from making "inappropriate personal and sexual comments to female members" at the halfway house.

Just one month later, he was released to the same Okanagan halfway house in August 2018. The following summer, his conditions at the halfway house were relaxed, but in October 2019, his so-called “one-chance” release was suspended again after he vandalized another halfway house resident's car.

Despite the second suspension of his release, he moved to a Vancouver halfway house in November 2019, prompting a warning to the public from the Vancouver Police Department.

He continued to breach his release conditions throughout 2020, but on Oct. 15, 2020, he completed his sentence.

ORIGINAL: 12:45 p.m.

Surrey RCMP are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender being released into the community.

The public interest warning was issued Thursday under the Privacy Act of Canada regarding a dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend.

Brian Abrosimo was released from prison Nov. 23 and is residing in Surrey.

Abrosimo, 61, completed an 18-year prison sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement in 2020 at which time he was placed on a 10-year long-term supervision order which expires in October 2030.

Abrosimo poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of adolescent and adult women, including strangers and acquaintances.

Surrey RCMP will be working in partnership with the Correctional Service of Canada’s, Community Corrections and other stakeholders to monitor Abrosimo’s progress.

Abrosimo is subject to the following conditions:

Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless you are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has previously been approved in writing, by your parole supervisor.

Geographic restriction: Not to go to the municipalities known as Abbotsford and Langley, BC.

Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to your parole supervisor.

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Not to be in the company of sex trade workers.

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centers unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.

No direct or indirect contact with the victims or any member of the victims' families.

Anyone who sees or knows of Abrosimo violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.

Abrosimo is five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, with hazel eyes, short grey hair, grey moustache and white beard.