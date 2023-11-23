Interior Health, regional hospital districts sign new agreement

Photo: Colin Dacre

Interior Health has announced an new agreement with its seven regional hospital districts.

The memorandum of understanding was a part of the capital planning process between Interior Health and its regional hospital districts. The MOU is hoped to strengthen information sharing, transparency and expectations on funded and proposed capital projects.

“Our regional hospital districts are key partners when it comes to capital projects in our regions. Their financial support to build, renovate and update our health-care facilities is integral to improve patient care and this agreement provides better clarity about the Interior Health planning and funding process,” said Susan Brown, IH President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We value the feedback and information provided by the local representatives and this agreement lays out clear expectations regarding sharing information on the projects we are planning and have underway.”

As part of the new agreement, Interior Health has committed to share annual capital plans and forecasts for future investments, as well as provide detailed information for major projects over $5 million.

This memorandum of understanding will be reviewed every two years by IH and the districts.

The seven regional hospital districts in IH include: