14 Prince George homes eyed for civil forfeiture

Photo: Google Street View

B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Office has filed a notice of claim seeking forfeiture of 14 properties in Prince George, alleging they were used to either traffic illicit drugs or were purchased with the money gained.

The claim alleges that Daniel Brendan Prediger trafficked in controlled substances since at least May 2016, and that the alleged scheme involved various associates.

According to the claim, he and the associates "resided or had access and control" of 3736 Riverview Rd., 2341 Quince St., 1454 Douglas St., 202-467 Tabor Blvd. and 301-1453 Garvin St.

The Riverview property is listed as Prediger's last known address, that he became the property's registered owner in December 2014 and that it is the registered address for JLD Enterprises Ltd., of which Prediger is the "sole Director and operating mind."

The claim alleges that in February 2017 and March 2017, garbage retrieved from the Riverview property contained documents in his name, a record of transactions - otherwise known as a score sheet - and plastic bags contaminated with cocaine residue, a cutting agent and a chemical used for smuggling controlled substances.

In January 2018, one of Prediger's associates sold five grams of heroin to an undercover police officer, the claim alleges, and goes on to list a series of illicit drugs, paraphernalia and cash allegedly located in the five homes between late April and late August 2017.

Along with those properties, the CFO is seeking forfeiture of nine more Prediger is alleged to have acquired. Between late February 2021 and early August 2023, Prediger became the registered owner of 2507 McTavish Rd. in the Hart and eight homes in the Alpine Village townhouse complex in the VLA.

The claim contends that any income lawfully obtained by Prediger was not enough to obtain the homes and that some or all of the funds used were proceeds of unlawful activity and meant to launder those proceeds.

None of the allegations have been tested in court and the defendant has not yet filed a response to the claim.