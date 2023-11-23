BC SPCA 'not opposed' to mass deer kill on Sidney Island

Photo: Glacier Media

The BC SPCA says it’s not opposed to a planned mass deer kill on Sidney Island, saying it would stop the “ineffective killing cycle” of seasonal hunting over the past several decades.

The animal welfare agency said this week that it has been consulted by Parks Canada since 2017, when the deer eradication plan was in the planning stage, and will have personnel on the ground when the hunt begins on Dec. 1.

The deer kill will be done by sharpshooters using semi-automatic weapons firing from a helicopter, hunters and dogs on the ground, and possibly from boats on the water.

In its statement this week, the SPCA called the plan to eradicate the deer “scientifically sound,” and said it will be conducted humanely and ethically, and “will result in less animal suffering in the long term.”

The society said past culls have only meant that the population rebounds, which has resulted in a continuous cycle of killing through unlimited hunting and periodic culling repeated for decades. “When deer numbers are high, as they have been in the past, the deer struggle to find adequate food on the island and are susceptible to starvation and disease,” the group said.

“The complete removal of deer now, while populations are low, through a one-time eradication program by professionals causes the least harm and ultimately reduces animal suffering and the number of animals negatively affected.”

The mass killing of the fallow deer population — estimated at about 300 animals — has split Sidney Island residents. Some oppose the kill and favour controlling the population through ongoing hunting and harvesting, while others support it, saying the deer have wrecked the ecosystem through over-browsing of native plants and rendered the forest understory almost bare.

The SPCA said its wildlife biologists have been invited to attend several days of the operation to observe and provide feedback on any concerns.

The animal-welfare group opposes hunting of any animal for recreation, sport, pleasure and/or trophy purposes, but says hunting has been part of Indigenous people’s way of life for millennia.

The plan for the Sidney Island eradication project is for members of the W?SÁNE? Leadership Council, Pauquachin First Nation and Tsawout First Nation to harvest meat from the kill and distribute it to families in their nations. The First Nations have said they support the deer kill to bring back native species and plants that they say are culturally important.

The SPCA said the professional marksmen being deployed will follow guidance from the Parks Canada Animal Care Committee and the province’s veterinarians under the B.C. Wildlife Health Program.

Alternative methods such as contraception or relocating the deer are not feasible, it said, adding relocating the animals would simply shift the ecological impacts elsewhere, while contraception does not remove the population or help the ecosystem recover.

“Indefinite management of fallow deer would mean more deer suffering and being killed every year and would still not achieve the goal of long-term sustained ecological recovery,” the group said.