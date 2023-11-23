North Van RCMP investigating suspicious fire under occupied camper

Photo: RCMP

The North Vancouver RCMP are looking for help from the public as they investigate a suspicious fire that appeared to target a parked truck camper where someone was living.

Fire and police were called to the scene near West 1st Street and MacKay Road about 9:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP, said a person who was passing by noticed a fire burning under the camper that was parked on the south side of West 1st Street. Fire crews responded and put out the fire.

The occupant of the camper – who was sleeping inside at the time – was alerted by firefighters and escaped safely.

Police said the person who called in the fire talked to two other witnesses at the scene, who said they had observed a person riding by on a bicycle who tossed something under the camper shortly before the fire started.

Police are hoping to talk to those two witnesses, said Sahak, adding they may play a vital role in the investigation.

Investigators are also looking for any CCTV or dash cam footage that may have been captured in the area at the time of the fire.

West 1st Street is a usually busy road and it’s likely there were other people in the area at the time the fire broke out, said Sahak.

The camper was significantly damaged in the area of the left rear wheel, he added.

Sahak said police don’t know if the camper was specifically targeted, but added no other vehicles in the area were damaged.

The block bordered by West 1st Street, West 3rd Street, Hanes Avenue and MacKay Road is an area where many people who are sleeping in campers or motorhomes park overnight – some for just a short stay, and some for more lengthy periods.