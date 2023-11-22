Three hurt when a facade falls from a building onto scaffolding in Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver fire says three people were hurt when a facade came off a building onto scaffolding where they were working in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Fire Rescue Services *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Three workers have been hurt after a facade fell off a building onto scaffolding in downtown Vancouver.

Captain Matthew Trudeau, with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, says they were called Wednesday to a report of a structural collapse.

Trudeau says fire crews helped the injured workers out of the site.

The were taken to hospital with what Trudeau says are non-life-threatening injuries.

He says that according to reports from the scene the facade came off the building and landed on the scaffolding where the three were working.

Traffic had been closed near the downtown site, although Trudeau says the artery has now reopened.