Farmer's Almanac winter predictions concerning for BC residents

Photo: Farmer's Almanac

Although we are still weeks away from the official start of winter, which begins Dec 21, the Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting much of the country could see bitter cold before that.

Predictions for winter 2024 will see "very cold" temperatures for much of Canada, with more traditional temps in B.C.

According to the Almanac, winter in southern British Columbia will be remembered for bouts of bone-chilling cold, while snow and rainfall be near or above normal for the season.

It’s a concerning forecast for many British Columbians, who are already reeling from a year of record-breaking disasters.

According to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ), Canada has seen insured losses exceeding $3 billion for weather-related events in 2023 alone.

A recent Angus-Reid survey checked the pulse of more than 1,500 Canadians.

The survey asked people to share concerns over possible rebuilding and questioned if people thought they had enough insurance to be covered after a catastrophic weather incident.

B.C. residents topped the poll with 60% worrying about their current level of insurance.

They also expressed concern over personal and family safety and being forced to flee their homes because of wildfires or severe rains and flooding.