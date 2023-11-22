Northern B.C. homicide under investigation

Photo: Contributed

The North District Major Crime Unit says it's taking over an investigation into a homicide in Dawson Creek.

On Nov. 16, at around 3 p.m., the Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a suspicious death report in the 600 block of 106th Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male deceased inside the residence.

The investigation is in its early stages and deemed a homicide, says Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the BC RCMP.

If anyone has any information or observed suspicious activity near the location, they should call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.