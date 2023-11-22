Prince George RCMP identify victim of suspicious death on Sintich Road

Photo: Hanna Petersen. Prince George RCMP detachment on Victoria Street.

Prince George RCMP have identified the victim of a suspicious death investigation that began on Monday on Sintich Road.

“We have identified the victim as 33-year-old Prince George resident, Harley Raymond Poole,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

“Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have dash camera footage of Sintich Road where the victim was located from between Saturday evening at 5 p.m. to Monday morning at 11 a.m. If anyone has any information on this investigation, they can call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line to speak with a police officer.”

The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation.

Prince George RCMP says police officers are familiar with Poole and do not believe there is any increased risk to residents.

RCMP are working closely with the B.C. Coroners Service and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.