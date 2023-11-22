Trans Canada Highway now open in both directions

Photo: DriveBC Jack McDonald Snowshed Hwy 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east.

UPDATE 10:08 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 1 has returned to normal after a vehicle incident blocked traffic in both directions Wednesday morning.

? CLEAR - #BCHwy1 is now open in both directions east of #Revelstoke following an earlier vehicle incident near the MacDonald Snowshed. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 22, 2023

ORIGINAL 8:38 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 1 is stopped in both directions approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke Wednesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has impacted travel in both directions at the MacDonald Snowshed near Glacier National Park.

There is an assessment underway and the next update is expected at 9 a.m.