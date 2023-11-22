225919
Trans Canada Highway now open in both directions

Traffic moving on Hwy 1

UPDATE 10:08 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 1 has returned to normal after a vehicle incident blocked traffic in both directions Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL 8:38 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 1 is stopped in both directions approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke Wednesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has impacted travel in both directions at the MacDonald Snowshed near Glacier National Park.

There is an assessment underway and the next update is expected at 9 a.m.

