Teen charged with murder in 2022 stabbing at Surrey high school

Photo: IHIT

A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing at a Surrey high school last year.

One year ago, on Nov. 22, 2022, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary School.

An 18-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and died shortly after. Police identified the deceased as Mehakpreet Sethi.

"As a result of the quick action of the Surrey RCMP, a 17-year old who was identified as a suspect by witnesses, was located and taken into custody,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which took over the case.

On Tuesday, the BC Prosecution Service charged an 18-year-old boy with second-degree murder in connection to Sethi's death.

The suspect was a young offender at the time of the homicide, so his name is not being publicly released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At the time of the stabbing, police said the suspect and the victim were known to each other. Police also stated it was an isolated incident, not believed to be associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Pierotti says serious incidents such as this have a profound impact on all those involved.

"IHIT’s investigative team has remained committed to this investigation over the past year,” says Pierotti. "We would like to thank the Surrey RCMP, the staff and students at Tamanawis Secondary School and the entire community, for their support throughout this investigation."

IHIT and the Surrey RCMP will continue to support the community. Anyone who needs support is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Victim Services at 604-599-7600 or by email at [email protected].