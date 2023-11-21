No winter tires on transport truck that crashed near Fruitvale

Photo: RCMP

A commercial driver behind the wheel of a crashed transport truck that had no winter tires on it was handed a small fine over the weekend.

RCMP said in a news release they were called to the crash on Nov. 19 at 9:14 a.m. on Highway 3B in Fruitvale, B.C.

A 35-year-old Abbotsford man told the officer he had been slowly driving a commercial tractor-trailer unit when he lost control of his truck on the icy road.

The truck slid off the road and ended up on its side. The driver was not injured.

The officer believed the icy roads and lack of winter tires—two of which were bald—were factors in the crash.

The driver was given a $138 fine for failing to comply with trip inspection requirements.

“Winter road conditions are now in effect. Please make sure you have proper winter tires and an emergency survival kit in your vehicle. Be prepared for sudden emergencies and delays when travelling in the area,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich