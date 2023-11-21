Auction offers chance to see Christine Sinclair play second-last game — and help a food bank

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Barbour Christine Sinclair.

Some Island soccer fans will get to watch Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair play in Langford’s Starlight Stadium in style, as the city auctions off VIP tickets to the sold-out game as a fundraiser for the Goldstream Food Bank.

On Tuesday, the City of Langford kicked off the online auction for 30 tickets to the Dec. 1 game, while the West Shore Developers Association is offering $1,000 worth of food and beverage credits for when Sinclair — the most prolific scorer in women’s soccer history — and Team Canada take on Australia on Dec. 1.

It will be the second-last international game for Sinclair, 40, who is retiring from international play at the end of the year, ending a career that includes a record 190 goals for Canada in 327 games, an Olympic gold medal and six World Cup appearances.

Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson said the hope is that the auction — which runs until Nov. 27 — raises a significant amount of money for the Goldstream Food Bank, which he said needs the community’s support.

“We know more people than ever are accessing the support of their local food bank, and this is one small way we can give back and rally around the love of sport for a good cause,” Goodmanson said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to bid what they can to support the food bank during such a critical time.”

Goldstream Food Bank president Gayle Ireland said need for the food bank is rising as the cost of living soars. “Every year, we see an increase in the number of people and families using the food bank,” she said, adding this year, the organization expects to distribute 700 Christmas hampers.

Ron Coutre, president of the West Shore Developers Association, noted that tickets sold out quickly, which means some people will be eager for a chance to see the game. The developers association most recently worked with the city to help displaced residents of Ridgeview apartments cover costs associated with moving out of the building when it was deemed unsafe.

The Canada-Australia match is part of a two-game series and prepares both teams for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with Canada already qualified. Sinclair’s last international game will be Dec. 5 at B.C. Place in front of a hometown crowd.

Monetary donations can also be made directly to the Goldstream Food Bank on its website, goldstreamfoodbank.org. The organization says it can buy $2 worth of food for every $1 donated.

Food Banks Canada reports a 32% increase in food bank visits from March 2022 to March 2023, and a 78.5% increase from March 2019.

The online auction is at trellis.org/foodbank/auction.

