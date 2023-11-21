Prince Harry visits Whistler ahead of 2025 Invictus Games

Photo: . Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, was in Whistler this week as part of an Invictus Games Foundation delegation.

With just a little more than a year to go until Whistler and Vancouver host the 2025 Invictus Games, Whistler played host to the Games' royal founder this week.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, was in town as part of a delegation of senior representatives from the Foundation.

"The delegation is visiting venues, reviewing operational plans and focusing on delivering the first-ever winter adaptive sports program at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025," read a release.

"As part of the preparations for the Games, every Invictus Games has a chance to host members of the Invictus Games Foundation to walk through plans and the experience of the competitors and the friends and family."

The delegation also spent time in Vancouver, where it visited the Vancouver Convention Centre, the Hillcrest Centre, and Rogers Arena, where Prince Harry dropped the ceremonial puck at the Vancouver Canucks game on Nov. 21. Rogers Arena will serve as the host venue for the Celebration Ceremony to conclude the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

"With the introduction of the first ever winter sports program at the Invictus Games, the team also visited key venues in Whistler including the Whistler Sliding Centre, Whistler Blackcomb and Whistler Olympic Park," the release said.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will take place Feb. 8 to 16, 2025, and will see up to 550 wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans from up to 25 nations travel to British Columbia to compete in both winter and indoor adaptive sporting events.