Victoria Police warn pedestrians of cougar roaming near downtown

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police are warning pedestrians about an adult cougar roaming near downtown Victoria, telling them to avoid the area this morning.

Victoria Police say on social media the cougar was spotted near Jutland Road and Dunedin Street, near the Victoria waterfront and north of the downtown core.

Police say in posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, that officers near the 400-block of Dunedin Street are advising people to avoid the area where the animal was spotted.

They say the Conservation Officer Service has been contacted "to address the cougar," and officers are alerting residents to keep them safe.

Photos on social media show police cars blocking off roads in the area.

The neighbourhood where the cougar was spotted features a mix of low-rise residential and office buildings mixed with open parking lots.