B.C. woman who feared alleged stalker found tracking device on car

Photo: wikimedia commons

A B.C. woman who got a restraining order against an alleged stalker found a tracking device on her car, a Vancouver Provincial Court judge heard Nov. 20.

Crown prosecutor Louise Gauld told Judge Eugene Jamieson an Apple AirTag was found on the complainant’s vehicle in Vancouver in the summer of 2022.

She said Affan Ashraf owned and purchased the tag.

And, Gauld said, Ashraf would show up at the complainant’s workplace and leave things for her. She said his showing up at unexpected times and places caused the complainant concerns.

Ashraf had originally been charged with criminal harassment.

The judge said Ashraf acknowledge the complainant had reason to fear him but added that admission is not admission to a criminal offence.

Jamieson put Ashraf on a one-year restraining order, known as a peace bond in the Criminal Code.

He is not to have contact with the complainant and cannot purchase or have in his possession any tracking devices, Jamieson said in the peace bond conditions.

If Ashraf violates the conditions of the peace bond, he could find himself back before the court.