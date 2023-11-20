Did you lose half a kilogram of cocaine? Police in B.C. would like to help

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Mission, B.C., say they are seeking the owner of half a kilogram of cocaine that was hidden in a public restroom's ceiling and anyone who wants to claim the drugs should bring "proof of purchase." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr says officers will be happy to set up an interview at the owner's convenience.

Mohr says in a news release that a maintenance worker found the drugs when they opened up a ceiling panel on Thursday morning.

He says the drugs were divided into multiple packages, and it's believed they were hidden for a drug dealer to pick up.

Mohr says whoever hid the drugs hasn't been identified, but "jail cell number three" is waiting for anyone who wants to claim them.

The release warns about the danger of leaving drugs where a member of the public could be unknowingly exposed to them.

"If the drugs are yours and you want to report them lost or stolen, please call Mission RCMP," police say in a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.