Wanted man drives car into multiple vehicles while fleeing Vancouver police

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Cars were damaged when a driver attempted to flee Vancouver police on Nov. 18, 2023.

A man wanted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been arrested after attempting to flee police and driving into several vehicles in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood this weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 18 around 10:30 p.m. according to the VPD, when police officers attempted to stop a vehicle.

"The driver sped away and collided with a number of parked cars around 12th and Alder Street," VPD Sgt. Steve Addison told V.I.A. "The driver then attempted to run away from his crashed car, but was arrested after a police dog was deployed."

The man was arrested for the dangerous operation of a vehicle. He was wanted by the CBSA on an immigration overstay, according to Addison.