Another $5M winning lottery ticket sold in Greater Victoria

Photo: BCLC The B.C. Lottery Corporation said the windfall Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Victoria.

Someone in Greater Victoria just got a whole lot richer.

For the second time in as many months, a $5-million winning lottery ticket has been sold in the region.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation said Victoria was the purchase point for the windfall ticket in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw, which matched all six numbers — though the winner hasn’t yet claimed the prize.

Heather Andrews of Sidney won the $5-million prize on Oct. 21.

She purchased the winning ticket at the Pharmasave in Sidney and shared it with her sister, Gwen Leeder of Stittsville, Ont.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $105 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.