Alcohol a factor in 'serious overnight collision' near UBC

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Three men in their 20s were taken to hospital after a vehicle crash that took place early in the morning on Nov. 20, 2023, near UBC.

Three young men were sent to the hospital and investigators remain at the scene of an early morning crash near UBC on Monday, Nov. 20.

The incident happened on West 16th Avenue near Binning Road, one of UBC's main entrances.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle collision at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a Toyota Camry with three young men.

According to the RCMP's UBC detachment, only one of the three vehicle occupants was wearing his seat belt. All three have been sent to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

"We believe that the male wearing his seat belt suffered lesser injuries than the two males who chose not to wear their seat belt," Corporal Ian Sim tells V.I.A.

Both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the incident. None of the three are UBC students, according to the RCMP.

Police tell V.I.A. that West 16th Avenue will be closed until at least the early afternoon, but note that's an estimate that may change. The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on the scene.

#LMDICARS has deployed to the area of West 16th Ave and Binning Rd, near #UBC, for a serious overnight collision. West 16th is currently closed in both directions between Blanca and Westbrooke. Plan accordingly. @LMDRCMP @University_RCMP @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic— CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) November 20, 2023



