Alleged Quesnel drug dealer forfeits proceeds from sale of pickup truck

Proceeds from the sale of an alleged Quesnel drug dealer's pickup truck have been forfeited to the provincial government as a proceed of crime.

According to a consent order issued Nov. 8, Kyle Darrin Rene Campbell has relented $11,340.81 to the provincial government in answer to a claim filed in June by B.C.'s civil forfeiture office.

The claim alleged that on Aug. 27, 2022, Campbell drove the vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, to a pre-arranged location and sold cocaine to an undercover RCMP officer.

RCMP seized the vehicle and the next day executed a search warrant on Campbell's 2290 Ash Ave. home where they found 174 grams of cocaine, drug packaging material, $4,020 in cash, of which $1,360 came from the sale to the undercover officer along with drug packaging material and paraphernalia.

RCMP also found eight rifles, two of which did not have serial numbers, three shotguns, two rifle magazines and a prohibited knife, according to the claim.

Subsequent to the seizure, RBC took possession of the pickup truck and sold it. From the sale, RBC recovered all the money Campbell owed to the bank in relation to a security interest registered against the vehicle, leaving $14,176.01 net of proceeds.

Campbell will retain $2,835.20 or 20 per cent of that total under the terms of the consent order.

Since the notice of claim was issued, Campbell has since been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of careless use or storage of a firearm.

Co-accused Christopher James Sutton faces once count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.