Rolling Stones tease Vancouver show as part of upcoming North American tour

One of rock's biggest bands looks to be coming to Vancouver soon.

The Rolling Stones appear to be teasing an upcoming tour after releasing their newest album (and 31st studio album and first in 18 years) and BC Place is joining in.

On multiple platforms, the band has posted a video that looks to advertise a North American tour (via an American flag and maple leaf) to the tune of Street Fighting Man. It makes sense, given that "Hackney Diamonds" (the new album) was released in October.

And it just so happens BC Place tweeted the same video this weekend.

On top of that, the stadium (which is one of Canada's largest concert venues and has hosted the Stones before) has a sign up that says "Miss You" with the Rolling Stones's iconic lips and tongue logo replacing the 'U.'

The last time they came to Vancouver it was teased in a similar manner.

When the upcoming concert could happen is up for debate right now, as the band has no shows listed on their site right now, and the band is aging (Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were both born in 1943, 80 years ago).

And BC Place currently has a fairly open schedule in 2024. The only concerts scheduled right now are Taylor Swift's trio of shows in December of 2024. The only sporting event currently scheduled for 2024 is the HSBC Vancouver SVNS rugby tournament in late February, though the Whitecaps and BC Lions will have games as well.