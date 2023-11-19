Another barge nearly ran aground in English Bay two years after the English Bay Barge

Photo: . Almost exactly two years after the English Bay Barge ran aground, another had to be pulled away from shore.

Almost exactly two years after the English Bay Barge arrived on a Vancouver beach (and also almost exactly one year after it was removed) another barge drifted in towards shore.

However, this time authorities were able to step in and haul the giant craft away before it got stuck on Sunset Beach again (or another beach nearby).

The incident happened Sunday, Nov. 19 (the original barge arrived Nov. 15, 2021). High tide was around 11:30 a.m. for English Bay.

Live stream video from English Bay shows the barge begins to drift in almost exactly at noon. Luckily, this time there was no high wind to blow it ashore and get it lodged on rocks. Instead, it slowly drifted in.

At around 12:15 p.m. what appears to be a Coast Guard craft appears in the frame headed for the barge, which drifts out of sight.

In another angle from Bluemist (the live streamer), the ship can be seen pulling the barge, while what appears to be a zodiac pushes. Soon a couple of other craft, which appear to be tugboats, arrive to help with the job.

Initially, it appears the barge was pulled back to where it was moored, but then taken towards North Vancouver.

Another angle of the incident, from the shore nearby, has been shared on Youtube. In the clip, it's clear how close the barge got to shore, and how the efforts of the people on the small boats were able to keep it from running aground.

Vancouver Is Awesome has reached out to the Coast Guard and VPD for more details.