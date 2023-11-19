Train derails in North Delta, no injuries reported

Photo: Shane MacKichan Photo. Several rail cars derailed in North Delta early Sunday morning in the area of Hwy. 91 near Hwy. 10.

Investigation continues into an early morning train derailment in North Delta.

According to Lena Kent, general director of Public Affairs for BNSF Railway, two locomotives and five cars carrying freight of all kinds derailed Sunday morning around 2:30 p.m.

"There are no injuries to the crew, hazardous material compromised or threat to the public. The line is currently closed to rail traffic while the cars are being rerailed. Cause is under investigation."



Kent said company officials would be onsite most of the day to rerail the cars and continue their investigation.

According to Delta Police, several cars left the track. Those cars are also in the process of being recovered and rerailed.