Crashed SUV closes Coquihalla Highway southbound at Zopkios

Photo: DriveBC Webcam footage appears to show a vehicle on its side near the Zopkios brake check area Sunday morning.

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been closed Sunday morning at the Zopkios brake check due to a vehicle crash.

Webcam footage near Zopkios appears to show a vehicle on its side, and emergency crews on the scene.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress.

??#BCHwy5 The highway is CLOSED southbound at the Zopkios Brake Check due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Local detour in effect. Pass with caution and expect delays. #HopeBC #Merritt



??For more info:https://t.co/mVFDHP2CWT pic.twitter.com/lHdtsHsxZ2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 19, 2023

Webcam images show snowy and foggy conditions along the highway in the area of the crash.

DriveBC says a local detour is in place and drivers are reminded to pass with caution and expect delays.