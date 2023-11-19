225857
Crashed SUV closes Coquihalla Highway southbound at Zopkios

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been closed Sunday morning at the Zopkios brake check due to a vehicle crash.

Webcam footage near Zopkios appears to show a vehicle on its side, and emergency crews on the scene.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress.

Webcam images show snowy and foggy conditions along the highway in the area of the crash.

DriveBC says a local detour is in place and drivers are reminded to pass with caution and expect delays.

